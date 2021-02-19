Lengthy investigation results in drug arrest in Houghton County

Houghton County, Mich - A Detroit man has been arrest on drug charges in Houghton County. A four month investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team Detectives has resulted in the arrest of 28-year old Shawn Bell on a five-count warrant yesterday (Thursday). The investigation began with the execution of a search warrant on November 24th in Copper City. Bell was arrested yesterday on a traffic stop by UPSET Detectives and MSP Hometown Security Team. A search of his vehicle resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and cash. Bell is charged with Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony… Possession of M-D-M-A, a 10-year felony… Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a 5-year felony… Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, a 5-year felony… and Possession of Hydrocodone, a 4-year felony.

He was arraigned in 97th District Court in Houghton County, and his bond was set at $50,000. The case is under review by the Houghton County Prosecutor’s office and additional charges may be forthcoming.

UPSET was assisted by the MSP Hometown Security Team… MSP Emergency Support Team… MSP Calumet Post… Houghton County Sheriff… Bureau of Indian Affairs… and Homeland Security Agency.