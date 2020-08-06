Limited number of visitors now allowed at UPHS hospitals

MARQUETTE, MI-- UPHS-Marquette and UPHS-Bell have eased their visitor restrictions.

The hospitals announced this week they’re going from a zero-visitor policy to limited visitors. Patients may now designate one healthy visitor for the duration of their stay. The rules also include one companion for outpatient appointments and one support person for obstetric patients.

Visitors are permitted between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. and must remain in the patient’s room except for the use of restrooms.

Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.