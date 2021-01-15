Little Bay de Noc ice thin and unstable

DELTA COUNTY, MI-- Officials are asking people to use caution on Little Bay de Noc.

Delta County Search and Rescue says recent warmth and wind have deteriorated the ice and they’ve received several reports of ATVs and snowmobiles falling through. Officials say all lake access points on the bay have some sort of hazard.

Residents should use extreme caution when venturing out on the ice or avoid it altogether until conditions stabilize. If you do go out, tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll return, wear a personal flotation device, carry ice picks, and put your phone in a waterproof container. If you do get into trouble, call 911.