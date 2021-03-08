The Local Spin with John Davey (Interview, Performance)

The Local Spin is part of the new music discovery program The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth, where we feature local musicians on Public Radio 90!

On this edition of The Local Spin, we feature John Davey. He's made music across the Midwest, from Indiana to Tennessee and currently, the wilds of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

John spoke with Kurt about his latest release, "Toss Your Javelin," a collaborative music effort from John, producer/engineer Shane Leonard and others. The album was the result of a successful Kickstarter and is available now. Check out the video interview here:

Find John Davey on Bandcamp: https://johndavey.bandcamp.com/album/toss-your-javelin

Visit John Davey's official website: http://johndaveysings.com/