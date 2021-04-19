The Local Spin with Kerry Yost (Interview, Performance)

By 2 hours ago

Screenshot of The Local Spin, featuring Kerry Yost
Credit Kurt Hauswirth

The Local Spin is part of the new music discovery program The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth, where we feature local musicians on Public Radio 90!

On this edition of The Local Spin, we feature local singer-songwriter Kerry Yost, a name that is well known across multiple music circles in the Upper Great Lakes. She's made music as a solo artist and with numerous musicians, such as Adam Sawfox and Ruby the Tank.

Join us for a video interview with Kerry, with discussion about her collaborations, how she has been affected by the pandemic, her use of social media to share songs, thoughts about the future of performances and more.

Kerry Yost Music on Facebook: facebook.com/KerryYostMusic

Kerry Yost Music Instagram: instagram.com/ok.yosty

Ruby the Tank Bandcamp: rubythetank.bandcamp.com

