The Local Spin on Public Radio 90

Are you a local musician in the Upper Great Lakes region? Public Radio 90 wants to hear from you. We want to share video performances, interviews, as well as consider locally produced, unsigned music for airplay on The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth, as a service and feature called The Local Spin. This is a threefold initiative for championing and discovering local music:

Interview opportunities (from home, for now) Share video musical performances (again, from home) Consider unsigned, independent musicians' music for airplay on The Shuffle

Musicians in Marquette, Marquette County and the Upper Great Lakes region are invited to submit home-recorded concert videos (as YouTube uploads) in a variety of styles and genres, as well as have an opportunity to be interviewed. This could be considered similar to NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts, just without a competitive aspect. Also, there is no set schedule for performances as of now - submissions will be reviewed for consideration by Kurt Hauswirth as time allows.

We hope to provide a virtual creative space and platform for local musicians in the Upper Great Lakes, with these goals in mind:

Support independent musicians in our region, as well as traveling musicians (in the future, when possible), with the goal of making our Upper Great Lakes region a landmark for great musical performances, as well as discovering and sharing underground talent

Allow accessibility to performances utilizing audio/video technology, safely giving access to socially-distanced performances from across our region

Foster relationships with regional musicians and music lovers

Provide performances and listening opportunities not available elsewhere

Increase outlets and exposure for local independent musicians

Performance videos are considered free and open to the public, with donations to musicians encouraged through any payment platform provided by the artist(s). As they are considered free community concerts, we do not guarantee payments or donations for artists. We consider this a public service and an opportunity for a wider spotlight on artistry and musicianship for any performer.

Any performance video must contain original music or public domain songs. No covers, please.

Performance videos should be uploaded to a personal/artist YouTube account for consideration to be shared. Depending on the audio quality, a performance could be featured as a live-session for on-air broadcast.

For any video performance consideration for social media boost and on-air play, please provide your most recent music release(s), artist/band information, and high-res photos.

We support artists with potential airplay, promotional material and social media shares.

Since these are performances from home, audio and video quality will vary; that's okay! It's part of the charm, and also allows for individual artist creativity. We understand that this can be daunting, to record audio and video: don't fret! See the following links from NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert Team for tips (don't forget that The Local Spin is not a competition, but an opportunity for all local musicians).

Tiny Tech Tips on Recording a Performance Video:

https://www.npr.org/sections/allsongs/2020/04/02/825152850/tiny-tech-tips-recording-your-tiny-desk-contest-entry-at-home

Tiny Tech Tips on Microphones:

https://www.npr.org/sections/allsongs/2019/04/02/705579879/tiny-tech-tips-microphones

"How to make a Zoom music video fans will love," from cdbaby's DIY Musician: https://diymusician.cdbaby.com/music-promotion/how-to-make-a-live-zoom-call-video-that-your-fans-will-love/

Again, The Local Spin is a service and feature on Public Radio 90's The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth, which aims to help the local music community in three ways:

For inquiries about The Local Spin or to submit a video, please contact the host of The Shuffle, Kurt Hauswirth, by emailing khauswir@nmu.edu. You can also visit the program for The Shuffle with Kurt Hauswirth here.

Thank you for supporting live music and local musicians in the Upper Great Lakes region!