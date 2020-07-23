Logging truck rolls over, kills driver

HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, MI-- An Ontonagon County man has been killed in a logging truck accident in Humboldt Township.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 12:40 a.m. Thursday at M-94 and US-41. It appears the 60-year-old driver parked his empty truck on the northbound shoulder of M-95 and got out. While he was outside the truck it rolled and struck him. The truck continued to roll and crashed into the east wall of the Corner Café.

Witnesses found the crashed truck around 12:40 a.m. and the deceased driver shortly afterwards.

The investigation continues and an inspection of the logging truck by the Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division is pending.

M-95 was closed to traffic for about 3.5 hours while the scene was investigated.