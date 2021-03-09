Loos found competent to be tried for mother's murder

MARQUETTE, MI-- A Marquette man accused of killing his mother and burning her body has been ruled competent to be in court.

Hunter Loos, 24, is charged with stabbing his mother, Renee Bressette, 50, on October 30 at their home on the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community reservation in Marquette. He allegedly dumped her body behind the Ojibwa Casino and set it on fire.

Loos said only God could judge him so the charges should be dropped. He also wanted to represent himself in court. A Marquette federal judge ordered a psychiatric exam for Loos.

In a Monday hearing at the Marquette Courthouse a doctor said Loos was diagnosed with substance- or medication-induced psychotic disorder, but he has the ability to go through court proceedings.

The court will next decide if it will allow Loos to represent himself.