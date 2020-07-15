Los Angeles Launches $103 Million Program To Offer Relief To Renters

One in five people in Los Angeles County is out of work, according to California's latest unemployment numbers. And that means a lot of people can't pay the rent.

This week, the city of Los Angeles rolled out its Emergency Renters Assistance Program. It will provide a total of $103 million in assistance to LA renters in the form of temporary subsidies of up to $2,000 per household.

In order to qualify, renters of multifamily units must show how COVID-19 has affected them financially and earn less than 80% of the area median income — for example, $83,500 for a family of 4.

Nury Martinez, president of the Los Angeles City Council, helped devise the program. During an interview with All Things Considered, she notes that more than 100,000 people registered on Monday, the first day applications were accepted.

But after the application period closes on Friday, only 50,000 families will be randomly selected to receive subsidies.

"That just goes to tell you the huge need that currently exists," Martinez says.

Here are excerpts from the interview.

This [program] is for people who make 80% of the median income in the area or less. What about middle- or working-class people who don't meet that income qualification but are facing eviction right now?

I want to make sure that your listeners understand that we need more help than this [program]. ... We'll be able to help randomly selected families, about 50,000 of them by the time this program is over. That's not nearly enough to meet demand and the need that currently exists. Housing experts are telling us that we are going to see an evictions tsunami after this pandemic is over, and I agree. And this is why we are calling on the federal government to help pass the HEROES Act [coronavirus relief bill] that's currently sitting in the Senate.

LA was already facing a housing crisis and a homelessness crisis before the pandemic hit. Does the city have any plans to address these much larger issues that are already driving people out of their homes?

We're continuing to build supportive housing for our unsheltered community members ... continuing to push forward some of these affordable housing projects that are still in the pipeline.

The housing crisis is a result of people simply not being able to make enough to make ends meet. And the fact that we have not been able to keep up with the demand [for housing] in the city of Los Angeles has created this huge, huge crisis.

So I think this adds an additional burden — and a scary one, because they won't be able to keep their homes for much longer — if we do not figure out how to get more federal assistance to keep people housed, to ask the federal government to pass the next round of stimulus help to be able to help as many people as possible.

You know, in the midst of this pandemic, the federal government has given billions of dollars to corporations that have already gotten billions of dollars of unnecessary tax breaks. I cannot believe that we cannot find a way to help poor people in this country stay housed.

Listen to the full interview at the audio link above.



AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Systemic racism is a yoke that drags on the American economy. Those are the words written by, perhaps, an unexpected author, a central banker. Raphael Bostic leads the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. And he recently wrote an op-ed in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution detailing the, quote, "moral and economic imperative to end racism." Well, how does a central banker do just that? Raphael Bostic is with us now from his office in Atlanta.

Welcome.

RAPHAEL BOSTIC: Thank you, Ailsa. It's very good to be here.

CHANG: Thanks for being with us. The Fed, you know, it basically has a dual mandate - to control inflation and to maximize employment. So with those two goals in mind, honestly, what can you as a central banker do, as you put it, to end racism?

BOSTIC: Well, I think there are two things that are important to keep in mind. The first is that that maximum employment mandate, I think, is really a mandate to try to get as many people employed as possible. And racism is something that prevents people from being employed and being employed in ways that give them livable wages and the prospect for prosperity moving forward. In terms of actions, you know, certainly there's monetary policy, which can be used to really promote as much of a strong foundation for growth so that jobs can be created and people can get attached to them.

CHANG: But when it comes to unemployment specifically, can the Fed actually target - I mean, single out - a demographic group to help them?

BOSTIC: I think that's challenging when you think about monetary policy as a tool because monetary policy is a broad-brushed, blunt instrument.

CHANG: Right.

BOSTIC: But there are other things that we do. We are deeply involved in understanding the challenges that African Americans, Latinos and others have in terms of developing skills that might make them competitive for jobs that might be available. We're also having conversations internally about, you know, what kind of corporate policies should we have to make sure that we're as inclusive as possible as a central bank? And then we're going to take those learnings and try to get them deployed to as many businesses as possible so that we really change how the corporate sector and how the business sector more generally engages with different communities and tries to figure out where there are possibilities for opportunity, so we can really provide sort of a roadmap for those who are working hard to try to make progress.

CHANG: Well, what about housing? I mean, home ownership, obviously, is one of the surest ways to gain wealth. What can the Fed do to help disadvantaged communities own their homes?

BOSTIC: Well, I'm glad you talked about housing and - because it really does speak to the point that this is a multidimensional problem. You know, we do have relationships with a lot of banking institutions that provide the financing that families take advantage of to buy homes. So we've been working with them for a long time. We will continue to do that to try to make sure that they don't have biases in the things that they do.

CHANG: I do want to ask about this rule that the Trump administration is trying to move forward with. And it would basically be a rule that would make it harder to file discrimination cases with the Fair Housing Authority. Even lenders like Bank of America are opposed to this change. What do you think about this rule that the Trump administration is pushing?

BOSTIC: It is a problem. And I think it is important that we create real opportunities for those who have been mistreated to find recourse. I was pleased to see that the banking institutions and some pretty major organizations, like the National Association of Realtors, all have the same view. And I'm hopeful that even if this rule does go through, that they will continue to manage their business and activities in a way that's consistent with trying to stamp out fair housing violations, wherever they occur.

CHANG: Well, as the first African American to lead a Federal Reserve Bank, did you feel any added pressure to do something different with this job than the people who came before you?

BOSTIC: So I've tried really hard in this role to not focus on that. I have to be the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta first, and then I'm an African American president second. But at the same time, you know, I do recognize that for many, this is something that they never would have imagined. I meet people who are extremely excited. And there is some extra burden recognizing that I'm being watched that closely, but there's also a real joy and satisfaction to know that by me doing the things that I have passion about, it is really changing how people think about what's possible. I've gotten so many emails from people saying, I never thought that the Fed was a place that an African American could lead. And I'm thinking about my career in a different way.

CHANG: Raphael Bostic is the president and CEO of the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank.

Thank you very much for joining us today.

BOSTIC: Thank you. It's been a pleasure talking with you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.