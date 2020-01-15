Luce County man arrested for child sexually abusive material

NEWBERRY, MI-- A Newberry man has been arrested on 35 charges related to child pornography.

An investigation by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes against Children Task Force resulted in the arrest of Glenn Sutton, 46, Monday. The case was launched by a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search warrant executed at his home netted multiple internet capable devices and evidence.

Sutton is charged with two counts of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive activity; nine counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive activity; five counts of distribution of child sexually abusive activity; one count of possession of child sexually abusive activity; and 18 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Sutton faces up life in prison if convicted as charged. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.