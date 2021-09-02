Man accused of murdering adoptive father pleads in case

MENOMINEE, MI-- A Bark River man has pleaded no contest to the murder of his adoptive father in Menominee County.

Gary Phillips-Donovan, 36, was arrested in November of 2019 after 74-year-old Michael Donovan was found dead of blunt force trauma in his garage.

Phillips-Donovan was charged with open murder and two counts of home invasion. He pleaded Monday to second-degree murder.

A jury trial scheduled for April was delayed because of the pandemic.

Sentencing is set for November 5 in Menominee County Circuit Court.