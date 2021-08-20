UP man arrested after he travels to WI to have sex with young girl

OSHKOSH, WI-- An Ishpeming man faces federal charges after he traveled to Oshkosh to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

WBAY TV says 42-year-old Scott Sundberg thought he was chatting online with the parent of the teen, but he was actually exchanging messages with a law enforcement agent working with the FBI and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in “Operation Kick Boxer.”

Sundberg allegedly expressed interest in having sex with the girl and sent pornographic images involving children. He was arrested last Friday when he arrived in Wisconsin.

Sundberg is charged in Milwaukee federal court with using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted as charged.