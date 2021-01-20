Man arrested for breaking into Delta County school

BARK RIVER, MI-- An Iron Mountain man has been arrested for breaking into Bark River Harris School earlier this month.

Early on January 11 Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post received a report that someone had entered the school building. They learned the suspect found his way to one of the offices, broke a window to get in and rummaged through a desk. He found a small amount of cash, left the school and went to the Island Resort and Casino to gamble.

Michael Racicot, 38, of Iron Mountain was positively identified a couple of days later and arrested by the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office for a break-in at the LaBranch Tavern a few days earlier.

Racicot confessed to both crimes. He was arraigned and released on bond.