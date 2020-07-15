Man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

BARK RIVER, MI-- A Bark River man has been arrested for possession child pornography.

An investigation was conducted by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Eli Bernier, 18, was arrested July 8 and charged with

Two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive activity and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Brown County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Department initially reached out for assistance from the task force. Further investigation led to Bernier’s residence in Delta County. A search warrant netted multiple internet-capable devices and evidence.

Bernier was issued a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.