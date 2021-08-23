Man arrested for felonious assault after he barricades himself in Ishpeming home

ISHPEMING, MI-- An Ishpeming man is jailed following a felonious assault in Ely Township Saturday night.

Troopers from the Negaunee Post responded to a residence on County Road 581. They say a 33-year-old man attempted to use a firearm to assault a male and female in the house. He fled to his home in Ishpeming, barricaded himself inside, and would not cooperate with law enforcement.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team and K-9 unit were brought to the scene. After several hours the suspect surrendered.

The man is lodged in the Marquette County Jail on two counts of felonious assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, carrying a firearm with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.

His name will be released after he’s arraigned.