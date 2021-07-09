Man arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material

BARAGA, MI-- A Baraga man is charged with possessing child pornography.

Kyle Moilanen, 25, was arrested following a Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation. It stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip.

A search of Moilanen’s residence resulted in the seizure of multiple internet-capable devices and other evidence. Moilanen was charged with one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and arraigned in 97th District Court on July 2.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.