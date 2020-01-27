Man bound over to Menominee Circuit Court for killing adoptive father

MENOMINEE, MI-- A Bark River man accused of killing his adoptive father has been bound over to circuit court.

Gary Phillips-Donovan, 35, was arrested November 19 after Michael Donovan, 74, was found dead of blunt force trauma in his garage. Phillips-Donovan allegedly entered the house without permission and had an argument with his father just before Donovan was found.

Phillips-Donovan was bound over to circuit court following two days of a preliminary hearing in Menominee District Court. He’s charged with open murder and two counts of home invasion.