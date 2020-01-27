Man bound over to Menominee Circuit Court for killing adoptive father

By 10 minutes ago

MENOMINEE, MI--   A Bark River man accused of killing his adoptive father has been bound over to circuit court. 

Gary Phillips-Donovan, 35, was arrested November 19 after Michael Donovan, 74, was found dead of blunt force trauma in his garage. Phillips-Donovan allegedly entered the house without permission and had an argument with his father just before Donovan was found.

Phillips-Donovan was bound over to circuit court following two days of a preliminary hearing in Menominee District Court. He’s charged with open murder and two counts of home invasion.

Tags: 
Gary Phillips-Donovan
Bark River
Michael Donovan
murder
Menominee County Circuit Court

Related Content

Man charged in Harris Township homicide

By Nov 21, 2019

MENOMINEE, MI--    The adopted son of a man found dead in his Harris Township home has been charged in the man’s murder.

Gary Phillips-Donovan, 35, of Bark River was arraigned Wednesday in Menominee County District Court on a charge of open murder.

Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post were called to 74-year-old Michael Donovan’s Harris residence Tuesday afternoon. He was found dead in his detached garage with severe trauma to his face and head. An autopsy indicates Donovan died of blunt force trauma.