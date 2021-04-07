Man burned in Marquette fire

MARQUETTE, MI-- One person was injured in a garage fire in Marquette Tuesday.

The Marquette Fire Department responded to 326 Summit Street around 6:45 p.m. and encountered fire and smoke coming from a detached garage. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes and firefighters cleared the scene by about 8 p.m.

One of the residents at the address was taken to UPHS-Marquette for burns to his face, chest and neck.

The Marquette City Police Department and UPHS Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.