Man burned while trying to extract THC from pot

ESCANABA, MI-- An Escanaba man is hospitalized after he was burned in a kitchen fire.

Escanaba Public Safety was called Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. to 603 Francis Court and found the resident of the apartment had sustained burns to his face and hands. A neighbor entered the apartment and put out the fire.

Officers say the fire was caused by an explosion of butane gas, which was being used to extract THC from marijuana.

The tenant was taken to St. Francis Hospital, then transferred to a burn center for treatment.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Rampart EMS, the Escanaba Electric Department, DTE and Delta County Central Dispatch assisted in the incident.