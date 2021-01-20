UP man charged in investigation of Capitol riot

CALUMET, MI (AP)-- A Calumet man is accused of joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

WLUC-TV says Karl Dresch is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and impeding or disrupting official functions; and obstructing an official proceeding. Dresch was arrested Tuesday in Calumet and appeared in court via video Wednesday.

The FBI also filed search warrant requests for his car and home. The documents are full of details about Dresch’s social media posts related to the assault at the Capitol.

He allegedly joked about the use of tear gas by police. Dresch said, “I love masks now!”

The government wants to keep him in custody.