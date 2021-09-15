Man dies in Chocolay Township shooting

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, MI-- One person was killed in a shooting at a Chocolay Township residence Tuesday night.

Township Police say officers responded around 8:35 p.m. to the 700 block of Willow Road and found a 37-year-old man with two gunshot wounds in his chest. First responders began lifesaving measures and took the victim to UPHS-Marquette, where he died of his injuries.

Another man at the residence suffered a non-life-threatening knife wound. He was treated at the scene.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time. They say there’s no danger to the public.

No names have been released, pending an investigation by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Michigan State Police, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and UPHS EMS assisted at the scene.