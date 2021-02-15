Man dies following multiple-vehicle crash in Houghton County

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, MI-- A Keweenaw County man has died from injuries sustained in a Portage Township crash Friday.

Around 12:30 p.m. Houghton County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Memorial Road near Canal Road. They say a vehicle driven by David Sundberg, 73, of Ahmeek crossed into the path of a northbound Houghton Building Supply truck driven by Leroy Bonds, 56, of Hubbell. Sundberg’s vehicle was then struck by another vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Lake Linden man. The first crash caused multiple other crashes in the vicinity.

Sundberg had to be extricated from his vehicle with the Jaws of Life. He and Bonds were taken to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital, where Sundberg died that evening. Bonds was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.