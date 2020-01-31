Man dies in Sault Ste. Marie shooting

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- One person died in a shooting incident in Chippewa County Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies were booking a drunk driving suspect just before midnight when they received a 911 call reporting gunshots at a Soo Township apartment complex. Border Patrol and Sault Tribal Police arrived at the scene first and heard additional shots.

Police found the suspect in a hallway. He disregarded officers’ commands and went back into his apartment, where he grabbed a handgun. Shots were fired and the suspect retreated into the bathroom, where he apparently took his own life.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be made available at a later date.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab is assisting with processing the scene.