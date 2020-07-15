Man drowns in Baraga County lake

SPURR TOWNSHIP, MI-- Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post are investigating a drowning in Spurr Township.

Monday around 2 p.m. troopers were dispatched to Ned Lake. Preliminary investigation indicates Gary Stroud, 71, of Amasa apparently fell into the lake and drowned while tending to his boat that was moored near the lakeshore.

Stroud was recovered from the water, confirmed deceased and taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Calumet Post at 906-337-5145. Tips may also be submitted on the MSP mobile app.