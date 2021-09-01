Man hit by truck while unloading materials dies at UPHS-Marquette

PALMER, MI-- A Marquette County man was killed when he was struck by a truck in a private driveway in Palmer.

Michigan State Police from the Negaunee Post responded Tuesday around 4 p.m. to a residence on Nicholas Avenue. Troopers say Jeffrey Rankinen, 34, was unloading construction materials from a Chevy Avalanche when the driver of the truck, William Judkins, put the vehicle in reverse and inadvertently struck Rankinen.

Lifesaving measures were performed at the scene by responding personnel. Rankinen was then taken to UPHS-Marquette, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.