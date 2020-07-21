Man injured in May Cedar River crash dies

MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI-- An Escanaba man injured in a Memorial Day weekend crash in Menominee County has died.

Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post were called May 24 to the two-vehicle crash on M-35 in Cedar River. A northbound vehicle tried to turn left into the Cedar River Plaza and drove into the path of a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to Bay Area Medical Center. His passenger—24-year-old Brett Pearson of Escanaba—was airlifted to Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw. Troopers say Pearson died of his injuries Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation. The case will be reviewed by the Menominee County Prosecutor’s Office once the investigation is complete.