SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI-- The Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Department says a snowmobiler has died in a crash.

Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. Negaunee Regional Dispatch reported a single-person snowmobile accident off County Road 442 on Trail 2. Deputies and Michigan State Police responded.

Officials determined a man had gone off the trail and struck a group of trees. He sustained fatal injuries.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of family and further investigation.