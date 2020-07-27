Man killed in Superior Township motorcycle crash

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, MI-- A motorcyclist has died of injuries sustained in a Chippewa County crash.

Michigan State Police from the Sault Ste. Marie Post say it happened Friday on West Lakeshore Drive in Superior Township. A 31-year-old man was westbound when he left the north side of the roadway and hit a tree.

Bay Mills EMS took the man to War Memorial Hospital. He was later transferred to Spectrum Health Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids, where he later died of his injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.