Man nabbed in UPSET drug bust charged

HOUGHTON, MI-- A Calumet man arrested after an UPSET drug bust has been arraigned in Houghton County District Court.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on Caledonia Street last week and discovered a meth lab, a small amount of the drug, and bucketsful of waste products.

This week they arrested Bryan Palosaari, 39. He’s charged with operating a meth lab, delivery/manufacture of meth, soliciting another to obtain, and fourth-degree child abuse.

Palosaari remains lodged in the Houghton County Jail on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 4.