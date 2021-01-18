Man rescued from water after he falls through ice in Houghton County

By 3 hours ago

STANTON TOWNSHIP, MI--   A man had to be rescued when he fell through the ice at the Stanton Township beach Sunday. 

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 8:15 p.m. and found the 22-year-old Macomb man still in the water, holding onto the break wall. Another man who witnessed the event was also on the break wall.

Deputies and a DNR conservation officer used ropes to assist both people along the icy wall back to shore. The 22-year-old was taken to UPHS-Portage for treatment of hypothermia.

Stanton Township First Responders assisted at the scene.

Tags: 
Stanton Township
man falls through ice
Houghton County Sheriff's Office
DNR conservation officer