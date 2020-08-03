Man tries to smuggle drugs into Chippewa County Jail

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- A Sault Ste. Marie man arrested for drugged driving was also arrested for trying to bring drugs into a jail.

Saturday at about 11:30 p.m. troopers from the Soo Post made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Ashmun Street near Marquette Avenue. The driver appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs. After the arrest police found he had tried to internally conceal contraband and had brought it into the Chippewa County Jail. The man was additionally charged with smuggling contraband into a correctional facility.