FLORENCE COUNTY, WI-- The Florence County, WI Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fugitive wanted for armed robbery.

Officials say Joshua Pietrantonio, 42, is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Calls may be placed anonymously at 800-235-9897.

Deputies warn residents not to try to apprehend Peitrantonio themselves. Call law enforcement immediately.