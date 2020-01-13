Man who wanted to return to prison kills himself

JACKSON, MI (AP)-- A man who said he committed a crime so he could return to prison apparently killed himself in a 40-foot plunge.

The Corrections Department says 59-year-old Mark Wilson died Wednesday at Egeler Reception & Guidance Center, where inmates typically are housed before getting a prison assignment.

In December, Wilson was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for armed robbery at the Escanaba Hardee’s, a punishment that was enhanced because of past convictions.

He told a judge that he had lost the “ability to function normally” in society.