Manistique residents facing charges related to meth

MANISTIQUE, MI-- Manistique Public Safety officers arrested two people for drug crimes following a traffic stop on Saturday.

Officers and a K-9 unit made the stop around 12:30 a.m. on North Cedar Street.

Investigation led to the arraignment of Christopher Colegrove, 31, for possession of meth. The 20-year-old driver, Harley MacGregor, was charged with maintaining a drug house.

Both suspects are lodged in the Schoolcraft County Jail. A probable cause hearing is set for January 22 and a preliminary hearing for January 29 in 93rd District Court.