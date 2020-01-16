Manistique woman charged with selling drugs on school property

MANISTIQUE, MI-- Another Manistique resident has been arrested on drug charges, part of the city’s effort to reduce the trafficking of meth in the area.

Manistique Public Safety officers served a search warrant at a residence on the 600 block of Cherry Street Monday. They seized meth and other narcotics.

Arrested at the scene was Samantha Jo Troxler, 27. She’s charged with delivery of a controlled substance on a school or library property, less than 50 grams; possession of meth; and maintaining a drug house.

Troxler is lodged in the Schoolcraft County Jail. Her bond is set at $150,000 cash/surety.