MAPS district preparing for students

MARQUETTE, MI-- It’s a complicated situation going into the new school year.

That’s according to Marquette Area Public Schools Interim Superintendent Zach Sedgwick. He says administration and staff have been working with the Back to School Committee on this year’s COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan.

Right now, masks are strongly recommended for all students. There are online options available through Michigan Virtual for grades 6-12, but not K-5. If COVID forces a classroom, building or district to shut down, all teachers will transition to online.

Sedgwick thinks the administration, staff and students are better prepared to deal with the unknown this year than last, but the MAPS contingency plan is fluid and flexible.

“We’re doing the best that we can to stay consistent with other districts, but also to be considerate of whatever the local data shows for Marquette County and the City of Marquette and whatever other data points might exist,” he says.

Sedgwick says the district is collaborating with the local health department and hospitals to try to stay on top of various factors going into the new year.

The first day of school is September 1.