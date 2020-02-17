MAPS officials to debate changing district logo

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette Area Public Schools Board of Education will deliberate on whether or not to respectfully retire the “Native Chief” logo at its monthly meeting Monday night.

The chief head was used to represent the district from the early 1940s until the early 2000s. Officials say while MAPS has reverted back to the original block “M,” no action has been taken to determine the official logo.

If approved by the Board, the retirement of the Native logo and re-adoption of the block “M” as the official logo may help move the district forward by officially reverting back to its original roots. That’s when the term “Redmen” referred to all students and athletes who donned scarlet red sweaters.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Marquette Senior High School Little Theater.