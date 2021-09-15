MARESA holding forums to gather input on services

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency is asking for community input to improve its services.

Officials are holding three forums next month to identify MARESA successes and areas that could be improved. They say education is rapidly changing, and MARESA wants to ensure every K-12 district in Marquette and Alger counties receives services that meet the needs of every learner.

Parents, students, employers and community members are invited to participate.

The forums will be held October 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Munising High School, October 22 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Marquette Ramada Inn, and October 23 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Marquette Ramada Inn.

Register at www.maresa.org, or call 906-226-5100 for more information.