MARINETTE, WI--   Marinette Police are investigating a burglary at a local gas station on Monday.

Someone broke into the Mobil gas station at the corner of Hall Avenue and Van Cleve just before 2 a.m. and took some items.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Marinette Police at 715-732-5200. You can remain anonymous by submitting tips through the Crime Stoppers P3 tip app, or by going to mmcrimestoppers.com.