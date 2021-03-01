Marquette Branch Prison officer attacked by inmate

MARQUETTE, MI-- A correctional officer at Marquette Branch Prison was assaulted by a maximum security prisoner Saturday afternoon.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says it happened around 4 p.m. as she was letting the prisoners out of their cells to go to the yard. The prisoner stabbed and punched the officer in the face and head and knocked her to the ground. As she defended herself other officers responded and got the prisoner away from her.

The officer was taken by ambulance to the hospital and discharged later the same day.

MDOC spokesman Chris Gautz said, “We are thankful to hear the officer is doing well and also thankful for the actions of the officers who assisted.”