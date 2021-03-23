Marquette County could be in new wave of COVID-19 infections

MARQUETTE, MI-- A variant of the coronavirus is spreading through Marquette County.

Additional cases of the B.1.1.7 virus have been confirmed in the county by the state Department of Health and Human Services. The new evidence confirms that widespread transmission is likely.

Officials say the variant is a concern because it’s 50 percent more transmissible; it’s likely more severe, based on hospitalizations and case fatality rates; and antibody therapies have minimal impact on it. Current vaccines, however, are still effective against it.

The health department recommends getting a COVID vaccine as soon as possible and continue masking, social distancing and hand hygiene. If you have COVID symptoms stay at home, isolate and get tested. Notify the health department and your close contacts, and if you are a close contact follow the quarantine guidance.

Officials say there’s a strong possibility Marquette County could be entering a new and accelerated wave of COVID-19 infection.