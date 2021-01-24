Marquette County Health Department sets up pre-registration system for vaccine appointments

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Health Department has developed a pre-registration system for those 65 and older to get a COVID vaccine.

Pre-registering means your name will go on a list for an appointment. Every week the State tells the health department how many doses of the vaccine it will get. Once officials confirm the allocation they will call people on the list and set up an appointment for them to receive the vaccine.

Starting Monday, January 25 people will be able to pre-register online or by phone. The online portal will open at 10 a.m. and remain open until further notice. Phone lines will also open at 10 a.m. and will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, until further notice.

The MCHD says it has significantly increased phone system capacity and personnel to staff the phone lines. Officials say phone traffic will initially overload the system, but ongoing pre-registration will allow people to get their name on a list. They assure the public that those who pre-register online do not have an advantage over those who registered over the phone.

To pre-register online go to www.mqthealth.org and click the pre-registration link.

To pre-register by phone call 906-475-7847.

You only need to pre-register once.