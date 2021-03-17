Marquette County health officials discover virus variant

MARQUETTE, MI-- The B.1.1.7. variant of the COVID-19 virus has been identified in Marquette County.

The county health department says it is about 50 percent more transmissible than the standard virus, which could lead to a faster spread of COVID and increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Officials say everyone should make an effort to get vaccinated and adhere to social distancing, mask use and hand hygiene to slow the spread of the modified virus.

Vaccine registration is now open to anyone 16 and older. The Marquette County Health Department is sending out emails this week for appointments on Thursday, March 18 and Saturday, March 20.

For vaccination information, contact your local health department.