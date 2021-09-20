Marquette County K-6 students ordered to wear masks

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Health Department is ordering all students in kindergarten through 6th grade to wear masks while in school buildings.

The order also applies to people who provide services to those students while inside any building, vehicle or structure.

Marquette County is currently at a "high" COVID-19 transmission level, according to the CDC. As of Monday, 30 percent of cases within the last seven days consisted of children under 18. Health officials say layered mitigation strategies, including mask use, are essential in protecting those 12 and younger who can’t yet get a vaccine.

The mask order goes into effect Thursday. It will remain in effect until the county’s transmission rate is categorized as “moderate” to “low” for 14 consecutive days or until further notice from the Marquette County Health Officer.