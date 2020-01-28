Marquette County Sheriff, Prosecutor say no to Second Amendment Sanctuary County resolution

MARQUETTE, MI-- Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt and Prosecuting Attorney Matt Wiese have released a joint statement saying they cannot support the Marquette County Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution.

Gun rights advocates across the state are asking their counties to adopt the nonbinding resolutions against new gun control legislation. That includes “red flag” bills that would let authorities take guns away from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.

The Sanctuary group is asking Zyburt and Wiese not to “enforce against any citizen an unconstitutional firearms law.”

Wiese says any law passed in Michigan is presumed to be valid unless overturned by the courts as unconstitutional. If challenged, the implementation of the law would likely be stayed by the courts until a final ruling is made. He says, “it’s legally not appropriate for a prosecutor to give a declaratory decision on unknown future scenarios.”

Zyburt and Wiese met with a representative of the Second Amendment Sanctuary group. They say they’ll listen to the group’s concerns while having pledged to support the state’s laws as required by their oaths of office.