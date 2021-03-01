Marquette DDA moves forward with spring and summer plans

MARQUETTE, MI-- Spring and summer events in downtown Marquette will be held as usual this year, with a few modifications.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority says officials want to make sure the events are held as safely as possible.

Restaurant Week will be held April 11-17. Takeout is strongly encouraged.

Music on Third will take place July 15, August 19 and September 16 in locations that have ample space for participants.

This year’s Blueberry Festival takes place Friday, July 30, but registration will be closed to outside vendors and crafters. That will make more room for downtown business booths and attendees.

The Classic Cars on Third Street car show will be held August 21. COVID-19 safety precautions are strongly encouraged.

The DDA will notify the public about any cancelations that may occur.