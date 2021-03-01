Marquette DDA moves forward with spring and summer plans

MARQUETTE, MI--   Spring and summer events in downtown Marquette will be held as usual this year, with a few modifications.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority says officials want to make sure the events are held as safely as possible.

  • Restaurant Week will be held April 11-17. Takeout is strongly encouraged.
  • Music on Third will take place July 15, August 19 and September 16 in locations that have ample space for participants.
  • This year’s Blueberry Festival takes place Friday, July 30, but registration will be closed to outside vendors and crafters. That will make more room for downtown business booths and attendees.
  • The Classic Cars on Third Street car show will be held August 21. COVID-19 safety precautions are strongly encouraged.

The DDA will notify the public about any cancelations that may occur.

