Marquette DDA moves forward with spring and summer plans

MARQUETTE, MI-- Spring and summer events in downtown Marquette will be held as usual this year, with a few modifications.
The Marquette Downtown Development Authority says officials want to make sure the events are held as safely as possible.
- Restaurant Week will be held April 11-17. Takeout is strongly encouraged.
- Music on Third will take place July 15, August 19 and September 16 in locations that have ample space for participants.
- This year’s Blueberry Festival takes place Friday, July 30, but registration will be closed to outside vendors and crafters. That will make more room for downtown business booths and attendees.
- The Classic Cars on Third Street car show will be held August 21. COVID-19 safety precautions are strongly encouraged.
The DDA will notify the public about any cancelations that may occur.