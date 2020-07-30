Marquette Diocese Catholics must wear masks to indoor events, bishop says

MARQUETTE, MI-- Starting Saturday wearing a mask will be mandatory for indoor church services, meetings, and events in the Catholic Diocese of Marquette.

Bishop John Doerfler says the rule applies to those over the age of 5. Priests, deacons, and others ministering in the sanctuary, which is located at a distance from the congregation, are not required to wear masks. However, Doerfler says they should during the distribution of communion or when in close proximity to the congregation.

The bishop says anyone who is unable to wear a face mask or has health concerns should remain at home and not feel an obligation to attend Mass in person.