Marquette hospital allowing visitors in some cases

MARQUETTE, MI-- UPHS-Marquette is allowing people to visit in certain instances.

Effective immediately, the hospital is letting one healthy visitor per stay for inpatients only. Visiting hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Exceptions to the rule include a support person with patients in the family birthing center; a parent, guardian, or foster parent with those under 21 years of age; a support person who has power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship of someone under the hospital’s care; and a support person for end-of-life care.

All visitors will be screened as they enter the facility and are required to wear a face mask.