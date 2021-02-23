Marquette lower harbor ice may become unsafe, officials warn

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette Fire Department is warning people that ice in the lower harbor may shift or break up with warmer weather this week.

Higher temperatures and strong currents could cause the ice to deteriorate rapidly. Officials are notifying residents because of the recent popularity of walking and skating at the lower harbor.

They say if you do go out on the ice, let someone know where you’re going, do not go alone and check current ice condition reports before you go.

The fire department says when in doubt, do not go out.