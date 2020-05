MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI-- The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Marquette Township.

Deputies say it happened Thursday around 3:45 p.m. on County Road 550 near Partridge Bay Trail. A northbound vehicle hit a 23-year-old Marquette man and left the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to UPHS-Marquette with serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 225-8434.